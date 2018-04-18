New Success for Structural-Foam Pallet Molding

Wilmington Machinery recently installed a fully automated structural-foam pallet molding system.

Wilmington Machinery is revealing details at NPE of a structural-foam pallet molding system recently installed for a European customer. Wilmington has been supplying Pallateer molding systems since 2010. For this latest project, Wilmington first designed the pallet for the customer and then the molding system.

Among the latest technology used in this system is variable-frequency hydraulics for energy savings. The system also is said to work well with 100% recycled material, including granulated flake. The complete system installed by Wilmington includes full automation, molds, pallet-transport system, nitrogen generation for foaming, material blending and loading equipment, and mold chiller.

NPE2018 Exhibitor

Wilmington Machinery

Booth: W1823

View Showroom

It’s All About Speed at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

Sumitomo Demag all-electric toggles and hybrid injection molding machines are molding high-speed medical and packaging applications.

Laser Welder Debuts in North America

