PCR Color and Additive Masterbatch for Polyolefins

An additive and colorant masterbatch with a polyolefin PCR carrier has been launched by Avient, Avon Lake, Ohio, specifically designed to enable the manufacture for polyolefin packaging that is 100% PCR content.

To date, masterbatch has generally been made using virgin material as a carrier resin, which meant that at typical let-down ratios, the finished product would contain 3% to 5% non-recycled plastic. With major consumer goods companies actively defining sustainability goals of 100% PCR polyolefin packaging, Avient is responding with the development of Rejoin PCR Masterbatch in customizable colors and special effects.

Rejoin PCR Masterbatch combines pigments and functional additives into a single solution reportedly without negatively affecting color or mechanical properties. It can be added during production using standard equipment with little to no impact on processing, and allows for full recyclability of the end product.



Said Bob Lee, marketing director for Avient’s Color & Additives, “We understand that many consider the use of colorants and additives that rely on virgin resin carriers to nullify the claim of 100 percent PCR, so we worked to develop a solution that could help our customers deliver fully on their sustainability commitments. This leading-edge product answers a growing industry need and demand.”