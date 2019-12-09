Polyphenylsulfone with Improved Flowability

A new polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) addition to the Ultrason P resin family from BASF, Florham Park, N.J., reportedly offers improved flow behavior in injection molding while maintaining the excellent mechanical properties Ultrason P. Low-viscosity grade Ultrason P 2010 makes it possible to manufacture larger, complex-shaped components such as catering dishes and heat-resistant containers with sophisticated, thin-walled geometries, for catering and aircraft applications. According to the company, this means that in processing raw material use, energy consumption and component weight can be reduced. Moreover, the tool also fills up at lower injection pressures and processing temperatures.

Now available globally in transparent and opaque, Ultrason P 2010 boasts a combination of the outstanding notched impact strength and stability of the already available Ultrason P 3010 along with high chemical resistance, good hot steam sterilization at 273 F/134 C and inherent fire resistance. The material’s Charpy notched impact is tenfold that of other amorphous high-temperature materials. Even the combination of aggressive cleaning agents and disinfectants, water and extreme heat does not affect Ultrason P 2010. Furthermore, the transparent high-performance thermoplastic is approved for food contact in the EU and the U.S. Page 2 P413/19e.

Catering and aircraft equipment are among key target application areas for Ultrason P 2010. In hotels, restaurants and canteens, containers and pans made of the material can be used to prepare food as well as to transport meals and keep them warm. Here the demands on sterilization and resistance to cleaning agents are very high. In aircraft construction where fire resistance is of particularly key, the inherently flame-retardant specialty plastic reportedly releases little heat and hardly any harmful substances in fire conditions. As such, it is said to offer optimal conditions not only for serving dishes, but also for seat and lighting cladding, air vents and overhead luggage compartments.