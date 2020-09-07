Process Heating/Cooling: Pressurized Temperature Controller Adds Direct Cooling Model

In response to customer feedback, injection molding machine, auxiliary equipment and robotics supplier Wittmann Battenfeld (U.S. headquarters Torrington, Conn.) has developed the new Tempro plus D120 temperature control unit (TCU) in a single- and a dual-circuit version.

The Tempro plus D120 has a direct cooling capacity of 80 kW with a delta T of 75C as standard. Heating performance can be increased from the standard 9 kW to 12 kW or 16 kW if higher production temperatures are needed. The units feature stainless steel pumps with wear-free magnetic couplings, providing maximum flow volumes ranging from 40 to 90 l/min (10.5 to 24 gal/min).

The frequency-controlled pump model has a capacity of 1.1 kW, 50 l/min (13 gal/min), and 9 bar (130 psi). Wittmann Battenfeld says this pump style gives molders options in terms of parameter settings, including motor speed, pressure and flow volume. This way, the company says users can decide which parameter will regulate their process.

The Tempro plus D120 offers the new EUROMAP 82.1 interface and OPC UA protocol as an option, making the TCU’s Industry 4.0 compliant for interfacing with similarly outfitted equipment.