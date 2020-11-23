Purging Compounds for Thin-Wall Polyolefin Packaging Production

A new series of purging compounds that boast high efficiency for purging thin-wall polyolefin packaging single face tools and stack tools has been added to the Ultra Purge product line from Chem-Trend, Howell, Mich.,

As thin-wall packaging continues to increase in demand, it comes with its own inherent challenges, according to Chem-Trend. Purging (cleaning between cycles) of these tools/molds typically are inefficient at removing residue and color from the hot runners. To combat this issue, Ultra Purge 100X has been specifically designed to purge the machine “on the fly”, meaning no machine settings need to be changed, and no soak time is required during the purging process.

As a result, 100X compound is said to help in reducing machine downtime when performing dark to light color changes for all polyolefin resins. Chem-Trend customers typically see a 50-75% reduction in downtime and associated scrap compared to purging machines with virgin resin or regrind. Ultra Purge 100X also removes carbon build up from hot runners and screw/barrel.

Said field sales manager for thermoplastics Andrew Reeder, “It not only solves a frustration and long-time challenge, it also creates more efficiency, more productivity, a more consistent end product — all while reducing waste. It can fundamentally change a manufacturers’ capabilities without any additional capital expense.

Reeder gives an example of a thin-wall packaging injection molder which Chem-Trend was able to help quickly and efficiently change colors from blue to white on their line. The manufacturer’s previous method of purging was producing unnecessary waste: molding parts out of virgin resin until the blue color completely disappeared. This typically required four full hours using commercial purge compounds. In a trial using the100X compound, Chem-Trend was able to reduce the downtime from four hours to a remarkable one hour and thirty minutes, resulting in a 63% time reduction. The customer was also able to reduce their scrap by 68% as a result of the more efficient and complete cleanings. Free samples are available upon request.

Related Topics Materials

Purging Compounds