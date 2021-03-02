Saw Warms Up PVC Pipe to Reduce Chips, Dust

Sica of Italy has developed a new saw for PVC pipe that is said to reduce the formation of chips and dust that typically occurring during cutting. The TRS W saw warms up a portion of the pipe, cuts it with a parting knife, then creates a bevel by shaping the heated portion. With other designs, a chamfer tool would be used to remove material, creating dust and/or chips.

Sica says this “green” innovation allows a noiseless cut and avoids the expensive need for recycling material, cleaning the environment around the saw, and also downstream. Traditional saws furnished with a vacuuming system still cannot completely prevent chips depositing on the saw mechanism or on the cut pipe, Sica says. As a result, pipes will always carry part of the scrap material with them on their way towards the belling machine or the end of the line.