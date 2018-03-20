Storage Rack Can Be Customized

Modular structure allows for height adjustment on the shelves.

New Product Post: 3/20/2018

Related Topics:

A new storage system is said to give processors more space and increase efficiency.  Supplier, Brasfixo Fixos do Brasil Ltda., says the rack system also offers reduced installation time. Optimizing storage, the racks can increase the longevity of mold carriers and tools, while increasing organization and allowing a more functional layout. The racks free the floor space currently occupied with pallets, and the modular structure allows for height adjustment on the shelves. Brasfixo says it can make systems capable of 10,000-kg loads.

Editor Pick

High Tech Laser & Polishing Purchases Large 4-axis Laser

The technology will expand the company's laser engraving and laser texturing capabilities.

New Product

Guide for Inclined Pin Enables High-Force Absorption

Micro-Injection Molding Machine Direct Gates Small Parts

Platform Collects, Transmits and Saves Flow Rate and Temperature Data

New Valve Bids to Increase Wave Conveying Capacity

Drawer Magnet Can Take the Heat

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.