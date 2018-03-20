Storage Rack Can Be Customized

A new storage system is said to give processors more space and increase efficiency. Supplier, Brasfixo Fixos do Brasil Ltda., says the rack system also offers reduced installation time. Optimizing storage, the racks can increase the longevity of mold carriers and tools, while increasing organization and allowing a more functional layout. The racks free the floor space currently occupied with pallets, and the modular structure allows for height adjustment on the shelves. Brasfixo says it can make systems capable of 10,000-kg loads.