Temperature Control Unit Offers Compact design
Delta T Systems’ Eco family of temperature control units (TCU) has been extended to include the Compact model.
Delta T Systems says the compact, low-profile, black cabinetry of the Eco Series TCUs features analog pressure gauges and a digital display. A new two-tank design allows for either 4.5- or 9-kW of heating and direct injection cooling, and water temperatures of up to 300F are possible. The new Compact Eco Series is available with a ¾-hp pump that delivers 25 gpm at 25 PSI.
The dimensions for the unit are 16.7-by-22-by-17.3 in., and since the Compact has two heater tanks by design, those dimensions are the same whether the unit has 4.5- or 9-kW of heating. Stainless steel piping and a pump are new in this model, according to Delta T. The units are stackable and a kit is available to separate them if that’s required in the future.
The Eco Series features a new pump that reportedly creates 50% to 100% greater flow at the same pressure point on the pump curve compared to other designs. The resulting energy consumption complies with the new DOE standard that became mandatory in January 2020.
Delta T Systems’ Eco family of temperature control units (TCU) now includes the space-saving Compact model.
Related Topics
RELATED CONTENT
-
How to Address Cooling System Woes
Anyone who operates a molding plant knows three things it cannot run without: raw material, electrical power, and cooling water.
-
Don't Neglect Cooling... There's Money to Be Made
For most injection molding jobs, cooling is 95% of the cycle time.
-
Troubleshooting Mold Temperature Control
Mold-temperature control is just one of many process elements that can affect the quality of an injection molded part.