Welding: Compact Laser Welder for Electronic Enclosures, Housings

The latest arrival in the InlineWeld family of laser welders from Tualatin, OR, January 2019 — LPKF Laser & Electronics, Tualatin, OR, is said to be ideally suited for electronic enclosures and housings.

LPKF InlineWeld 6200 complements the existing LPKF InlineWeld 6600 achieved by a limited working area and laser power up to 120 Watt. This system configuration makes it ideal for low cost production of small components, according to LPKF. The control unit has a footprint of just 15.75 in. x 23.62 in. (400 x 600 mm) and still contains all control electronics and safety technology. It has a 19-in. rack design which easily fits under any workbench. The control uses a field bus interface for transmitting tracking data and communication with master computers. The processing head has a small footprint of just 12.99 in. x 14.57 in. (330 x 370 mm) and can work with a clamping stroke of up to 1.57 in. (40 mm). The system comes with integrated melt travel monitoring and time-route control. Other monitoring technologies include pyrometer surveillance, burn detection and reflection diagnosis.

By using laser energy to bond plastic lids to plastic housings, the mechanical stress, encountered with traditional welding techniques, such as ultrasonic/vibration welding, is eliminated: The housing, lid, and internal electronics remain static during the welding process, ensuring a strong bond while maintaining the integrity of the internal electronics. The implementation of laser plastic welding technology leads to further design and assembly analysis, resulting in cost reductions from improved design methodology and automation for the engineer.