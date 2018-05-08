Catch the Plastics Hall of Fame on the NPE Network

The NPE Network was on hand for the event and interviewed each of the 10 new inductees where they were asked about their love for plastics and gave advice and wisdom to those in the industry looking to make a difference.

The recap of the 2018 Plastics Hall of Fame can be found on the NPE Network.

On Sunday night, the Plastics Academy inducted 10 new members into the Plastics Hall of Fame at its gala to kick off NPE2018. As one of the major events of NPE2018 in Orlando, Fla., the Hall of Fame celebration was held in the Linda W. Chapin Theater and featured a formal awards ceremony.

The NPE Network was on hand for the event and interviewed each of the 10 new inductees where they were asked about their love for plastics and gave advice and wisdom to those in the industry looking to make a difference. Catch the recap as well as the interviews on the NPE2018 Official App and Website, shuttle buses and on TV in select hotel rooms. The Plastics Hall of Fame was founded in 1972 by Editor-in-Chief Sid Gross in cooperation between Modern Plastics Magazine and Society of the Plastics Industry (SPI), now Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS).