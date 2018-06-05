Davis-Standard Buys Brampton Engineering

Global supplier of extrusion systems expands in reach in blown film.

Davis-Standard LLC, Pawcatuck.Conn., has acquired Brampton Engineering, a global supplier of complete blown film systems that “pancake”-style coextrusion dies, air rings, winders, control systems, and a variety of other products. Terms were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to welcome Brampton Engineering with their globally recognized blown film technology to our team,” said Jim Murphy, Davis-Standard president and CEO. Murphy added, “Brampton Engineering’s focus on customer support, technology and its employees align well with the values of Davis-Standard.”

Noted Gary Hughes, CEO of Brampton Engineering, “Davis-Standard is a global leader in plastic extrusion technology and we are proud to join their team. Davis-Standard brings resources and support to our business to better serve our customers worldwide and we are excited about the solutions we can present together.”

The purchase marks Davis-Standard’s second move in recent years to expand its presence in blown film. In 2015, the company purchased Gloucester Engineering from investment firm Blue Wolf Capital.

More recently, D-S bought Maillefer International Oy of Vantaa, Finland and Ecublens, Switzerland. Maillefer is a global leader in wire, cable, pipe and tube production technologies