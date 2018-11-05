Kodak’s Imaging Science Partners with Evolve Additive Solutions

Companies to scale production capabilities and speed of additive manufacturing with electrophotographic technology.

Eastman Kodak, Rochester, NY and Evolve Additive Solutions, Minneapolis, announced a technology partnership where Kodak will supply Evolve imaging systems, parts and consumables based on the KODAK NEXPRESS digital electrophotographic platform. In addition, the companies have signed Joint Development Agreements for equipment and materials with the goal of helping further develop Evolve’s Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process (STEP) technology in anticipation of the commercial release in 2020. STEP is Evolve’s proprietary 3D printing technology for additive manufacturing. Kodak has also licensed relevant intellectual property to Evolve in support of the development effort.

The award-winning KODAK NEXPRESS Platform delivers unique print capabilities in a modular and upgradeable package, making it an ideal platform for Evolve to leverage and transform into a leading production technology for additive manufacturing. Evolve will be utilizing a Kodak-developed toner manufacturing process to make the part toners for the Evolve system. The electrophotographic technology is part of the whole solution comprising hardware, materials, processes, workflow software, and services required to print and finish parts cost effectively at high quality and high speed. Collaboration and cross fertilization of ideas between the two teams is expected to reach beyond materials and components to manufacturing, service and support.

Evolve’s STEP technology will sit alongside traditional manufacturing processes, such as injection molding on the manufacturing floor, augmenting an organization’s production capabilities allowing freedom of design and “toolless” production. The first STEP system has shipped under an alpha development program and has been installed at a strategic partner location utilizing resources from both Kodak and Evolve.