Attention Moldmakers: Amerimold Goes Live

Starting June 9th at 9:00 EST, Amerimold will be going LIVE with its first session, Tool Room LIVE, streamed on www.amerimoldexpo.com . Additional live sessions will follow at 11:00, 1:00 and 3:00 EST every day through Thursday, June 11th.

Amerimold Connects is a five-day online event with scheduled live demonstrations and presentations with Q&A, an extensive searchable menu of on demand content, a forum for networking and continuing Q&A and conversations and exhibitor technology showrooms.

All of this can be accessed from your shop or home office computer when you have or can make the time. But no matter how you stream it or view it, be sure to share it!

Live Sessions—Tuesday June 9

Tool Room Live; High-Level Hot Runner Mold Preventive Maintenance

Sourcing Fair Live: A Conversation With OEM Tooling Experts on Purchasing Trends

Time to Rething the Moldmaking & Molding Supply China

Moldmaking 4.0: Let’s Get Real About All This Data—From Design to First Shot to Maintenance

Live Sessions—Wednesday, June 10

Forging a Path to a Safe and Secure Future: Cybersecurity & Manufacturing

AMT: 2020 Metalworking Industry Outlook and IMTS

Leading the Charge—Lessons Learned in Today’s Business Environment

Unveiling of the 2020 Top 10 Reasons to Be a Moldmaker T-Shirts

2020 Leadtime Leader Awards Ceremony

Live Sessions—Thursday, June 11

PLASTICS: 2020 Plastics Industry Outlook

Leading Mold Manufacturers Share 30 Best Practices in 30 Minutes on Ways to Improve Efficiencies

Current State and Outlook of the U.S. Moldmaking Industry

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Future of Manufacturing Panel Discussion

In addition to live sessions, you can visit with exhibitors; chat with other attendees in the forum; or check out 47 On-Demand sessions that you can view at your leisure.

Amerimold Connects 2020 take all the information sharing, networking and technology discovery you love from Amerimold and brings it online.