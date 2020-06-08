Attention Moldmakers: Amerimold Goes Live
Live and on-demand sessions, exhibitor showrooms, a community forum and more—Amerimold is online June 9-13, register now for free.
Starting June 9th at 9:00 EST, Amerimold will be going LIVE with its first session, Tool Room LIVE, streamed on www.amerimoldexpo.com . Additional live sessions will follow at 11:00, 1:00 and 3:00 EST every day through Thursday, June 11th.
Amerimold Connects is a five-day online event with scheduled live demonstrations and presentations with Q&A, an extensive searchable menu of on demand content, a forum for networking and continuing Q&A and conversations and exhibitor technology showrooms.
Featured Content
All of this can be accessed from your shop or home office computer when you have or can make the time. But no matter how you stream it or view it, be sure to share it!
Live Sessions—Tuesday June 9
- Tool Room Live; High-Level Hot Runner Mold Preventive Maintenance
- Sourcing Fair Live: A Conversation With OEM Tooling Experts on Purchasing Trends
- Time to Rething the Moldmaking & Molding Supply China
- Moldmaking 4.0: Let’s Get Real About All This Data—From Design to First Shot to Maintenance
Live Sessions—Wednesday, June 10
- Forging a Path to a Safe and Secure Future: Cybersecurity & Manufacturing
- AMT: 2020 Metalworking Industry Outlook and IMTS
- Leading the Charge—Lessons Learned in Today’s Business Environment
- Unveiling of the 2020 Top 10 Reasons to Be a Moldmaker T-Shirts
- 2020 Leadtime Leader Awards Ceremony
Live Sessions—Thursday, June 11
- PLASTICS: 2020 Plastics Industry Outlook
- Leading Mold Manufacturers Share 30 Best Practices in 30 Minutes on Ways to Improve Efficiencies
- Current State and Outlook of the U.S. Moldmaking Industry
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Future of Manufacturing Panel Discussion
In addition to live sessions, you can visit with exhibitors; chat with other attendees in the forum; or check out 47 On-Demand sessions that you can view at your leisure.
Register for free today and be sure to tune in all week.
Amerimold Connects 2020 take all the information sharing, networking and technology discovery you love from Amerimold and brings it online.
