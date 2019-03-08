Better Options for Mold Cooling—The ‘Next Frontier’ in Process Control

New concepts in mold temperature-control units, conformal cooling, and more in Tooling & Cooling session at Molding 2019 Conference.

Mold cooling is considered to be one of the “last frontiers” of injection molding process control.

People who know better than I consider mold cooling to be one of the “last frontiers” of injection molding process control—and one that is being addressed with extensive R&D from builders of both molding and process-cooling equipment. Keep abreast of this trend in the Thursday morning session of the Molding 2019 Conference in Indianapolis, March 19-21. Four of the six speakers in the Tooling & Cooling “best practices” session address the cooling side.

• Tom Stone of the new Aquatech unit of Universal Dynamics and Piovan North America will start the session with “New Concepts for Mold Temperature Control.” He will explain a handful of novel approaches to temperature-control units (TCUs) developed by a long-time employee of Gillette’s Plastic Mold Systems Engineering Dept.—in other words, a TCU designed by a molder for other molders to eliminate long-standing limitations of such equipment. (Read about it here.)

Here’s what else you can look forward to:

• Rick Hagfors of Wittmann Battenfeld: “Water—What Are the Essential Requirements for Molding?”

• David Moore of Milacron DME: “Conformal Cooling: The Future of Thermal Control in Plastic Injection Molds.”

• Mark Brown of Burger & Brown: “Optimizing Mold Cooling.”

Register now for Molding 2019.