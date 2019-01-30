Workshop Helps Molders Reimagine Components, Assemblies & Finished Products

How would you change a plastic product’s design if you weren’t constrained by the limits of injection molding?

Jason Lopes, production development engineer at Carbon, will lead the pre-conference workshop. The former lead systems engineer with Legacy Effects, Lopes’ film credits include Avatar; Ironman, Avengers, Pacific Rim and Jurassic World.

Carbon, which describes its business as sitting at the intersection of hardware, software and molecular science, will be leading a workshop immediately prior to Molding 2019 (March 19-21; Hyatt Regency Indianapolis) that will help attendees reimagine parts and the subassemblies and final products they create.

Taking place on March 18, the free workshop, which has limited openings and will be filled on a first-come first-serve basis by Molding 2019 registrants, is sponsored and presented by Carbon. Leading the event will be Carbon’s Production Development Engineer, Jason Lopes, who will kick things off with a presentation:

Related Stories

Additive Manufacturing Enables Un-Moldable Geometries of Better End-use Products

The workshop will discuss various manufacturing scenarios in detail as well as provide an interactive example of an injection-molded assembly revisited using Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis technology. A networking happy hour will follow.

Lopes came to Carbon by way of Legacy Effects; a special effects studio that has utilized additive manufacturing to create effects for film, TV, and Broadway. Lopes’ film credits include Avatar; Ironman 1, 2, 3; Avengers 1, 2 and the upcoming third; Pacific Rim and Jurassic World. Lopes will help workshop attendees unleash their inner creativity on plastic part design, as they visualize how additive manufacturing can completely change the components they’re working on.

Head to the Molding 2019 website to learn more. Seating is extremely limited, so act fast to secure your spot today.