Chroma Color Acquires Plastics Color Corp.

Chroma Color Corp., McHenry, Ill., has further expanded its manufacturing footprint along with its portfolio of colorant and additive technologies with the recent acquisition of Plastics Color Corp., Calumet City, Ill. The acquisition includes two manufacturing facilities, one in Calumet City and the other in Asheboro, No.Ca. Transaction terms were not disclosed.

Plastics Color Corp. has been in business for over 50 years, and is known for its consistent delivery of innovations in color concentrates, functional additives and custom polymer masterbatches. The company has held multiple certifications and accreditations that meet or exceed government standards and regulations, including Drug Master Files (DMFs). DMFs streamline the FDA compliance process for colors, additives and concentrates intended for medical and pharmaceutical applications that enable brand owners to get their products to market faster.

“PCC has a strong base of customers and is known for solution-based products and strong service, both being pillars of Chroma’s offerings. Their presence in medical and pharmaceutical products, food packaging, CPG, and construction applications will bring more technologies and know-how to Chroma to allow us to better serve our customers and continue our growth,” noted Tom Bolger, CEO of Chroma Color.

Added Chroma president Howard DeMonte, “We are pleased Plastics Color has joined Chroma. This acquisition further supports our strategy of pursuing sustainable, organic growth by deploying Chroma’s proven patented colorant technologies into new markets such as is the case with this investment.”

It was just a year ago that Chroma acquired Polymer Concentrates Inc., Clinton, Mass., which develops and manufactures color concentrates for the international plastics industry. With the new acquisition, Chroma Color Corp. is now composed of six leading specialty color and additive concentrate supplier brands in the plastics marketplace. The other four are Breen, Lambertville, N.J., Hudson, Leominster, Mass., and its subsidiary Midwest Color, Niles, Ill., and Carolina Color, Salisbury, N.C.