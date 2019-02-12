Chroma Color Acquires Polymer Concentrates

Related Topics: Additives

Chroma Color Corp., McHenry, Ill., has acquired Polymer Concentrates Inc., Clinton, Mass., furthering the growth of its manufacturing footprint along with its suite of colorant and additive technologies. Chroma Color Corp. is composed of four (now five) leading specialty color and additive concentrate supplier brands in the plastics marketplace: Breen, Lambertville, N.J., Hudson, Leominster, Mass.,and its subsidiary Midwest Color, Niles, Ill., and Carolina Color, Salisbury, N.C.

Privately-held Polymer Concentrates Inc., develops and manufactures color concentrates for the international plastics industry. Over the past five decades, the company has forged deep relationships with a wide range of customers in the automotive, communication technology, wire-cable, housewares, netting, packaging, and other specialty industries. The company has particular expertise in color technology for nylon and other engineering resins and has several new products in the R&D pipeline, according to Howard DeMonte, Chroma president and head of corporate development.

“We were very excited when we saw the opportunity to add Polymer Concentrates Inc. to the Chroma family. The company has a solid reputation in the marketplace and its’ facility is very close to our plant in Leominster, MA. Chroma Color and Polymer Concentrates have complimentary product lines, but distinctly different customer bases that makes this acquisition very attractive allowing us to offer a broader suite of products to the customers of both the legacy Chroma and PCI,” stated Tom Bolger, CEO, Chroma Color Corporation.