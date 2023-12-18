Construction Begins on Fully Automated Hot Runner Production Plant
Oerlikon HRSflow will start the construction of a new fully automated plant in San Polo di Piave, Italy, to expand capacity for the growing European market.
Hot runner manufacturer Oerlikon HRSflow will start the construction of a new fully automated plant in San Polo di Piave, Italy, seeking to increase output by more than 30% to meet growing European demand in packaging, consumer goods and automotive sectors.
Located near its two existing plants, the new facility will manufacture Oerlikon HRSflow’s expanded portfolio of hot runners, geared toward customers in the packaging, consumer goods and automotive sectors, with production expected to start by the end of 2024.
In 2015, the company established its first North American site for hot runner production, focused on automotive and based near Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 2018, the hot runner manufacturer moved into a larger service center in Querétaro, Mexico. HRSflow was acquired by Oerlikon in 2021. Based in Switzerland, Oerlikon’s business units include the Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions Division serving customers with brands such as Oerlikon Barmag, Oerlikon Neumag, Oerlikon Nonwoven and Oerlikon HRSflow.
Oerlikon HRSflow’s new facility in San Polo di Piave, Italy, is expected to boost hot runner output by more than 30% and open in 2024. Photo Credit: Oerlikon HRSflow
Related Content
-
Best Methods of Molding Undercuts
Producing plastics parts with undercuts presents distinct challenges for molders.
-
BLOW MOLDING: Single- or Two-Stage PET Bottle Making: Get to Know Your Options
The decision which process to use can be quite complex. Here are pointers that will help you to choose the right one for your application
-
Tunnel Gates for Mold Designers, Part 1
Of all the gate types, tunnel gates are the most misunderstood. Here’s what you need to know to choose the best design for your application.