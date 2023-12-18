Construction Begins on Fully Automated Hot Runner Production Plant

Hot runner manufacturer Oerlikon HRSflow will start the construction of a new fully automated plant in San Polo di Piave, Italy, seeking to increase output by more than 30% to meet growing European demand in packaging, consumer goods and automotive sectors.

Located near its two existing plants, the new facility will manufacture Oerlikon HRSflow’s expanded portfolio of hot runners, geared toward customers in the packaging, consumer goods and automotive sectors, with production expected to start by the end of 2024.

In 2015, the company established its first North American site for hot runner production, focused on automotive and based near Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 2018, the hot runner manufacturer moved into a larger service center in Querétaro, Mexico. HRSflow was acquired by Oerlikon in 2021. Based in Switzerland, Oerlikon’s business units include the Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions Division serving customers with brands such as Oerlikon Barmag, Oerlikon Neumag, Oerlikon Nonwoven and Oerlikon HRSflow.

Oerlikon HRSflow’s new facility in San Polo di Piave, Italy, is expected to boost hot runner output by more than 30% and open in 2024. Photo Credit: Oerlikon HRSflow