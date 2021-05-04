Engel Moves Technology Symposium Online

For the first time, Engel’s (Schwertberg, Austria) traditional in-house exhibition will be a virtual event, enabling customers, partners and interested parties from all around the world to join. Engel anticipates several thousand guests.

Over three days, Engel said the event will focus on current and future challenges in injection molding. Broader topics include:

How can new digitalization possibilities be converted into business opportunities?

Which innovative technologies have the potential to increase competitiveness?

How can molders reconcile sustainability and cost effectiveness?

The event will include keynote presentations and business talks by experts from Engel and other companies, all featuring live, moderated Q&A sessions. The virtual showroom will include 25 machine exhibits and there will be virtual tours of the company’s facilities in Austria. Sales, customer service and development teams from Engel will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Last October, Engel held its first virtual, interactive trade fair—e-xperience. That event drew participants from more than 90 countries, and the platform that was utilized will be applied for the virtual symposium. Engel said the ongoing pandemic informed its decision to move to a virtual format.

“This year, we are taking the Engel symposium to our customers”, Christoph Steger, CSO of the Engel Group, said in a release. “The virtual format gives all customers and interested parties around the world a safe option for joining in, regardless of the infection scenario in their respective regions.”

Global Event, Regional Focus

Engel noted that the event will be multilingual with all programming, including things like lectures and guided tours, offered in seven languages. The event will shift its geographic focus each of the three days, delivering country and region specific information. On Tuesday of the event, the online conference will focus on the requirements of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Wednesday is aimed primarily at participants in Western, Southern and Eastern Europe and in the METAI region (Middle East, Turkey, Africa, India). Thursday will shift to participants in Canada, the U.S. and Latin America. Because of that, the keynote program on Thursday will not start until 4 p.m. Central European Time (CET), while the lectures on Tuesday and Wednesday will start at 10 a.m. CET.

Engel’s in-house technology symposium has shifted to a virtual platform and will be held June 22-24.