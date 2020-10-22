EOS and Texas A&M University to Offer Additive Manufacturing Professional Development Program

EOS has partnered with Texas A&M University to provide a professional development program for industrial 3D printing. Using a combination of virtual learning with conventional training methods, EOS and Texas A&M University’s AM training program offers a hands-on, expert-led training program to meet evolving industry needs and challenges.

In concert with EOS’ applied engineering group – Additive Minds, the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station program provides participants with a deep dive into the latest powder bed AM processes – such as Direct Metal Laser Solidification (DMLS) and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), as well as an understanding of other AM processes, metal and polymer materials for AM, design for AM, case studies, best practices, troubleshooting, and more. The program was delivered by subject matter experts from Texas A&M University (Alaa Elwany, associate professor of industrial and systems engineering and director of the metal AM laboratory) and EOS’ Additive Minds Consultants Maryna Ienina and David Krzeminski.

The partnership recently completed its first successful session with NASA. The program’s engaging open discussion, instructor interaction and enthusiasm, presentation of specific case studies and tools, and mixture of both “theoretical” and “practical” approaches were among the top highlights noted by participants.

“Additive manufacturing is a highly innovative technology that, if understood and applied correctly, can create countless new opportunities for any industry or organization,” said Dr. Greg Hayes, senior vice president of applied engineering at EOS North America, “By partnering with Texas A&M University to create a certificate-level training program, we are putting AM’s potential in the hands of our participants.”