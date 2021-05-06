Falcon Plastics Expands Tennessee Facility

Falcon Plastics (Brookings, S.D.) announced that it has begun phase one of a three-phase expansion plan for its Lexington, Tenn. molding facility, breaking ground on a 20,000-ft2 addition that will allow it to install additional equipment. This phase its expected to be completed by the end of summer 2021.

Falcon said the 20,000-ft2 being added in 2021 will be for additional warehousing, allowing two to three injection and blow molding machines to be added. Falcon said its operations team has already begun planning the phase two and three expansions, which will allow more machine additions, eying initiation in 2022.

Founded in 1975, Falcon Plastics is a third-generation family-owned mid- to high-volume custom molder, manufacturing a wide variety of products. The company operates four manufacturing facilities with approximatley 320 employees; more than 120 molding machines; and 300,000-ft2 of space spread over sites in Brookings and Madison, S.D.; Lexington, Tenn.; and Tigard, Ore.; as well as a partnership in a 40,000-ft2 facility in Suzhou, China.

In 2019, Falcon Plastics completed a 27,000-ft2 warehouse expansion, including upgrades and modifications to the manufacturing area of its Madison, S.D. site. In that year, the company also acquired Poly-Cast Inc.—a custom injection molding company outside Portland, in Tigard, Ore. That was the first acquisition in the company’s history.

Photo Credit: Falcon Plastics