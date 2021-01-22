GPD Companies to acquire European materials distributor Distrupol

GPD Companies, Inc., an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC (“One Rock”), The Woodlands, Texas, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Distrupol, a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. and a leading European distributor of commodity and engineering thermoplastics to the polymer processing industry. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2021, were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Surrey, England, with broad geographic reach across Europe, Distrupol has provided value-added sales and application development of thermoplastic resins for over 50 years. Through its decades-long relationships with world class supply partners, the company offers a robust array of superior performance products and solutions that meet the needs of diverse end users from leading and emerging industries, such as the consumer, medical, automotive, and electrical sectors, among others. Distrupol caters to over 1,300 customers across 13 countries with a portfolio of over 4,000 grades of high-quality polymers, including sustainably derived solutions that reduce environmental impact.

Said Tony W. Lee, managing partner of One Rock. “Our acquisition of Distrupol adds to One Rock’s existing holdings in the plastics industry, increases our scale and continues the execution of our strategy to build a leading group of global distributors. Distrupol has established a reputation for product and technical expertise, innovation and reliability among its deep network of European suppliers and customers, and we look forward to stewarding the continued success of the company and its valued partners.”

Following the closing of the transaction, Distrupol will join a leading group of best-in-class global distributors that also includes Nexeo Plastics. Distrupol will operate as a standalone, independent entity under its current brand and will be led by its existing management and commercial teams.