Hanser Planning Digital Trade Show Focused on Sustainability

Carl Hanser Verlag of Munich is planning a virtual trade show this spring focused on sustainability. Slated for April 13-16, the D-Expo Circular Economy aims to bring together an international audience of industrial companies, associations, and institutions to address the issues of a circular economy and plastics sustainability.

This digital event builds on the success of the three virtual industry fairs that the firm organized last fall, Hanser says. Last November, for example, Hanser’s Germany-focused plastics trade show D-Expo Kunststoff gave roughly 700 visitors the ability to connect directly with virtual exhibitors and access an extensive live supporting program.

The D-Expo Circular Economy will be presented in English and is aimed at a global audience. Hanser says it will offer attendee first-hand information about important developments and trends toward a circular economy of plastics, as well as new products and services relevant to this area.

The digital trade show offers direct communication between visitors and exhibitors with live interaction and manned booths. Exhibiting companies will represent suppliers of machinery and equipment, sustainability, recycling, service, consulting, and more. Attendees will be required to register for the event, creating an environment where “everyone can see everyone” and, if desired, address them directly via chat, according to Hanser.

The virtual exhibit will be supported by web conferences, interviews, and presentations on sustainability topics, all of which will be broadcast via livestream and include a Q&A platform.

Founded in 1928 by Carl Hanser, the company is still owned by the family of the publisher's founder. It is one of the few remaining independent publishers and has been among the 30 largest publishers in Germany for years. It publishes Kunststoffe, among other business-to-business magazines, and also is a publisher of textbooks on plastics and other industries.