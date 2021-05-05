Huber to Fully Own Magnifin Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Business

Atlanta-based J.M. Huber Corp. has signed a definitive agreement with RHI Magnesita (RHIM) to acquire their 50% ownership stake in the companies’ non-halogenated flame retardants 50/50 joint venture, Magnifin Magnesiaprodukte GmbH & Co. KG, . This transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, pending regulatory approvals.

Huber originally acquired its 50% ownership interest in Magnifin as part of the purchase of the Martinswerk operation from Albemarle in 2016. Located in Bergheim, Germany, Martinswerk became part of the Huber Engineered Materials (HEM) fire retardant additives strategic business unit, which produces a wide range of halogen-free products for flame retardant and smoke suppression applications and aluminum oxides.

Based in Breitenau, Austria, Magnifin has been producing and selling premium magnesium hydroxide (MDH) products since 1991. Magnifin coated and uncoated MDH products are environmentally- friendly, non-halogenated flame retardants used in a wide range of polymer applications, especially thermoplastic materials and elastomers requiring high processing temperatures in excess of 572 F (300 C). Typical flame retardant applications include energy and LAN (local area network) data cables, automotive wire and cable, engineering thermoplastics in applications such as connectors), and construction foils.

HEM’s non-halogenated flame retardant additives business, which includes its fine precipitated alumina trihydrate (ATH) and MDH, has four manufacturing sites in North America and two in Europe, one of which is the Magnifin plant.

Says HEM’s president Dan Krawczyk, “This transition is a strong strategic fit with HEM’s mission to own and operate specialty chemical and mineral companies with market leading positions.”

Adds Victor Dean, general manager of HEM’s flame retardants additives business, “This step forward demonstrates our commitment towards our customers to support their growth and our clear strategy to grow our halogen-free fire retardant business globally.”



