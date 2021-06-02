Industry 4.0 Communication Standard Adds Hot Runners, LSR Dosing

EUROMAP and the OPC Foundation’s joint working group have published two new parts of the OPC 40082 specification—OPC UA Interfaces for Plastics and Rubber Machinery - Peripheral Devices—EUROMAP 82.2 Hot Runner Devices and EUROMAP 82.3 LSR Dosing Systems. In a statement, the parties noted that the release, which specifically targets hot runner equipment and liquid silicone rubber (LSR) dosing systems, concludes the collaboration of two sub-working groups, which themselves consisted of representatives of machine, equipment and control manufacturers as well as MES (manufacturing execution systems) providers to standardize data exchange with hot runners and LSR dosing systems.

Dr. Harald Weber of Germany Plastics and Rubber Machinery Association (VDMA), chaired the working groups, which were created in 2019. Plastics technology suppliers involved in the working group include Arburg, Elmet, Engel, HRSflow, KraussMaffei, Piovan, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, Wittmann Battenfeld and more.

