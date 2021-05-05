Molding Solutions Acquires Seabrook Plastics

Molding Solutions Inc. (Grand Haven, Mich.) has acquired custom molder Seabrook Plastics Inc. (Norton Shores, Mich.); it was aided in the transaction by Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Nuvescor Group, an investment banking firm that provides mergers and acquisition guidance in manufacturing.

In addition to injection molding, Molding Solutions offers product development, engineering, assembly, and decoration, as well as tooling management and development. Located 40 minutes west of Grand Rapids, the ISO 9001:2015 certified company was founded in 2000 and serves the automotive, furniture, appliance and consumer goods industries. Its machine fleet ranges in tonnage from 50 to 350, with both vertical and horizontal electric and hydraulic molding machines.

Founded in 1994, Seabrook Plastics has operated at its current location, which is approximately 25 minutes north of Grand Haven, for its 27-year history. Starting with eight machines in a 10,000-ft2 plant, the IATF 16949-registered facility now has 25 injection molding machines in a 45,000-ft2 site. An expansion in 2017, allowed it to increase the upper limit of its tonnage range to 1300, adding five new machines (LG and Chen Hsong) with 500 to 1300 tons of clamp force. Its smallest machine has 17 tons of clamping force.

NuVescor Group provides business valuations, financial analysis, investment guidance and business transaction advice for middle-market companies with revenues from $5 to $500 million.

Photo Credit: Seabrook Plastics