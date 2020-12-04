PLASTICS Creates Carteaux Award to Honor 'Outstanding Plastics Professionals'

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has created an award named after former CEO Bill Carteaux, and will present it for the first time at next year’s NPE2021: The Plastics Show, in Orlando May 17-21.

The William R. Carteaux Leadership Award will be given to an industry professional who has achieved distinction working for the betterment of the plastics industry, PLASTICS said in a release.

Carteaux ran the association from 2005 until December 2018, when he passed away due to complications from acute myeloid leukemia (AML). He was 59.

Prior to leading PLASTICS, Carteaux held leadership positions at multiple plastics machinery manufacturers, including time as president and CEO of Demag Plastics Group (1998-2005) and president of Autojectors (1990-1998). Carteaux graduated with a BS from Purdue University in 1984; he later earned an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan. Carteaux also served as a board member of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as well as the National Association of Manufacturers.

“Bill Carteaux was the type of guy who could fill a room with his presence, and he used his passion and dedication to build bridges within the industry,” said Tony Radoszewski, PLASTICS president and CEO. “His selflessness in his career and private life were never more obvious than when he continued to lead PLASTICS, chaired major events, and raised funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, all while battling the disease himself.”

Radoszewski added, “Receiving this award will be a great honor for the man or woman who best reflects Bill’s personal and professional values. As a close friend to Bill, I look forward to celebrating that special person and our entire industry next May at NPE2021.”

Radoszewski will present the new award on May 16 at the Plastics Hall of Fame Gala, where the recipient will stand alongside 2021 Hall of Fame inductees. Carteaux himself was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Eligible candidates must work for a company that is a member of PLASTICS and must “personify the values Bill Carteaux made the hallmarks of his career—unity, dedication, perseverance and selflessness,” said PLASTICS. They can be nominated by their peers, family, or friends. The Plastics Academy, which administers the Plastics Hall of Fame, will serve as a Screening Committee, with officers of PLASTICS making the final selection.

Nominations should include basic information about the nominee, as well as a brief description of his or her merits. Supporting letters will be accepted as well.

Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 15, 2021. Nominations can be emailed to Jay Gardiner, president of the Plastics Academy.