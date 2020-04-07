Polymer Fusion Labeling with Antimicrobial Agent for Medical & HazMat Equipment

In support of healthcare associated infection (HAI) control and inhibition, Mold In Graphics (MIGS), Clarksdale, Az, has introduced a new proprietary line of its Polyfuze Graphics’ polymer fusion products with antimicrobial blocking agents designed to exceed the rigid labeling standards of the Medical, Food Service, Reusable Packaging, and Health Services Industries.

The company, with nearly four decades in the decoration of polyolefin rotomolded products, has also been a dynamic player in the decoration of injection molded polyolefin products with its proprietary permanent Polyfuze Graphics labeling since 2012, as previously reported.

Key company sources noted that they are providing the antimicrobial blocking agent feature in two ways. For traditional rotational molding, Mold In Graphics is offering the product as a spray, noting that spraying it onto the inside surface of the mold is significantly less costly than incorporating the antimicrobial additive into the polyolefin compound while also maintaining the structural integrity of the polymer intact.

As previously reported, the Polyfuze Fusion Technology has unique applicability across all polyolefin thermoplastic products where safety, health and warning labels are required. Utilizing a unique molecular fusion technology, a Polyfuze label with proprietary antimicrobial additive incorporated in the graphic’s ink system unites permanently with the polymer substrates of critical products like medical waste disposable and biohazard waste containers, medical beds and carts, and hospital laundry carts to create seamless, permanently integrated labels with antimicrobial properties right at the surface where it’s needed most.

This exclusive process of polymer fusion labeling eliminates sanitary and quality issues associated with other labeling methods that use surface applications where label edges, layers and adhesives create shelters where microorganisms can thrive and grow despite cleaning with sprays and cleaners. Along with the integration of propriety polyolefin antimicrobial agents into the Polyfuze molecular fusion technology, Polyfuze Graphics help manufacturers create smooth, seemingly “label-free” products that are easy to clean and disinfect. Such a label technology virtually eliminates a topic surface area which, in turn, greatly reduces the growth of pathogens and microorganisms while continuing to display safety/warning information for the life of the products no matter how they are cleaned or sanitized.