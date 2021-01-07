PTA Plastics Adds Six Injection Molding Machines

PTA Plastics has invested more than $2 million in six new injection molding machines—four Wittmann Battenfeld’s and two Engel’s—that it will divide between its facilities in Colorado and Connecticut. In total, the company acquired four machines from Wittmann Battenfeld and two from Engel, supporting growing medical business from new and existing customers. (Read more about PTA Plastics Longmont facility in November 2019 On Site).

Citing optimism and a backlog, PTA Plastics said its facility in Colorado will add 100- and 130-ton machines to its Class 7 clean room, while replacing a larger 1235-ton press, giving that operation 20 machines in total.

In Connecticut, PTA added 55-, 180- and 730-ton machines to the factory floor, giving the operation in Oxford 19 total presses. The company said acquisition of additional warehouses at both facilities freed up the required room for the new equipment. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) support was cited as a key element in evaluating what machinery was added, with the equipment installed to make ready for “highly anticipated strategic reshoring.”

Beyond the molding machines, PTA’s Connecticut facility also purchased new finishing equipment, including a high tonnage thermal machine for brass inserts and a self-contained, fully automated multicolored pad printer.

Because of COVID-19, training on the new machines was conducted remotely for all company maintenance and technician personnel. Here, the company says Industry 4.0 gave it “full connectivity” with Wittmann Battenfeld and Engel to get its workers ready from afar.

PTA Plastics facility in Longmont, Colo. added three injection molding machines.