PTi Appoints Fischer Applications and Technology Manager

Processing Technologies International LLC (PTi), Aurora, Ill., has named Jessica Fischer its applications and technology manager. She will be responsible for the development and coordination of PTi University’s training, workshops and laboratory testing, and customer trials conducted in its Technology Development Center. She will report to Tom Limbrunner, senior vp.p applications and technology. PTi is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance sheet extrusion machinery.

Fischer once aspired to be an accountant but, as she tells it, the enticing smell of melting plastic from the plastics laboratories at Pennsylvania College of Technology, located near her Introduction to Financial Accounting classroom, spiked her curiosity; she could not resist peeking in and seeing what it was all about. In essence, she was guided by her nose to the field of plastics technology, and ultimately earned a degree in Plastics and Polymer Engineering Technology.

She brings to PTi over a decade of applications experience in the plastics industry, serving in pertinent roles regarding product development technology, technical project coordination, laboratory implementation and supervision, comprehensive research and training. Having worked for First Quality Packaging Solutions, Plastics Innovation & Resource Center, and Plastic Manufacturing Center, she has a thorough understanding of extrusion and thermoforming processes, and is experienced in executing detailed analyses and assessments for achieving the most effective sheet results—establishing testing protocol, performing polymer rheological and mechanical property testing, and conducting capability studies and Design of Experiment (DOE).

In addition to her work experience, Fischer holds certificates in methodologies used to improve business processes and risk management—Quality Management System Internal Auditor, HACCP, and Six Sigma Black Belt Training, and is an active member of the Society of Plastic Engineers.

Her appointment coincides with a critical time for PTi, as the second phase of extrusion lines are being installed in PTi’s Technology Development Center (TDC). The two line testing and trial facility, complete with lab and training center, is transitioning to new equipment with technological updates. Line 1 is about to receive a new HVTSE DryerLESS extrusion system complete with blender, new vertical-down stack sheet take-off with transfer roll coater, thickness gauge and a two-position winder capable of multiple-up winding. Line 2 HighSPEED extrusion system is about to be upgraded with a new J-Stack sheet take-off with auxiliary cooling rolls and skew features.

“Jessica is well suited for managing and conducting trials on these lines, and will offer up valuable insight regarding testing, training and achieving the best possible production results, we are excited about the additional value she will bring to our customers” says Limbrunner.