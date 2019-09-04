Rogers Named President of KraussMaffei Corp.

KraussMaffei Corp. has named Charlie Rogers its new president. He succeeds Paul Caprio, who left the company at the beginning of June. Rogers will report to Michael Ruf, chief operating officer (COO) of the KraussMaffei Group.

Rogers has worked for various firms over the last 20 year after receiving a degree in Mechanical Engineering at Georgia University of Technology and a MBA from Chicago University, Most recently, he was general manager at John Bean Technologies Corp., an food machinery and airport equipment company.

Charlie Rogers

"We are pleased to have found an experienced manager in Charlie Rogers who will use his expertise to expand our U.S. business," Ruf states.

KraussMaffei makes machinery for injection molding, reaction injection molding, compounding, and pipe/profile.

We’d rather send you $15 than rely on our crystal ball… It’s Capital Spending Survey season and the manufacturing industry is counting on you to participate! Odds are that you received our 5-minute Plastics survey from Plastics Technology in your mail or email. Fill it out and we’ll email you $15 to exchange for your choice of gift card or charitable donation. Are you in the U.S. and not sure you received the survey? Contact us to access it. Help us inform the industry and everybody benefits.