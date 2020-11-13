Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Automation | 1 MINUTE READ

Wittmann Battenfeld’s Moves Into New Brazil Location

Originally planned for March, the move to the larger site was delayed until August due to COVID-19.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

The Brazilian subsidiary of injection molding machine, auxiliaries and robotics supplier Wittmann Battenfeld has moved into a new building in Vinhedo in the state of São Paulo. Covering more than 9000 ft2, the site provides Wittmann Battenfeld do Brasil adequate space to develop and sell complete systems, including the commissioning of entire work cells. The company’s previous space in Brazil was too small to support such efforts, according to the company.

In addition to areas for offices and meetings, the new building also includes space for storage, servicing, training programs and customer inspections. The company first established a subsidiary in Brazil in 2000. It has subsidiaries in 28 countries, with representation in 60 nations total.

Wittmann Battenfeld

Wittmann Battenfeld do Brasil moved to a new site at the beginning of August in Vinhedo.

Related Topics

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry