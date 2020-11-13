Wittmann Battenfeld’s Moves Into New Brazil Location
Originally planned for March, the move to the larger site was delayed until August due to COVID-19.
The Brazilian subsidiary of injection molding machine, auxiliaries and robotics supplier Wittmann Battenfeld has moved into a new building in Vinhedo in the state of São Paulo. Covering more than 9000 ft2, the site provides Wittmann Battenfeld do Brasil adequate space to develop and sell complete systems, including the commissioning of entire work cells. The company’s previous space in Brazil was too small to support such efforts, according to the company.
In addition to areas for offices and meetings, the new building also includes space for storage, servicing, training programs and customer inspections. The company first established a subsidiary in Brazil in 2000. It has subsidiaries in 28 countries, with representation in 60 nations total.
Wittmann Battenfeld do Brasil moved to a new site at the beginning of August in Vinhedo.
