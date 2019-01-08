Additives: Patented Anti-Counterfeit System for Plastics

Polyfil Inc., Rockaway, N.J., one of the largest independent producers of functional polyolefin additive masterbatches for 35 years, with a specialty in film extrusion, and as of most recently, a member of Israels’ Kafrit Industries (Kafrit Group), is now offering Kafrit’s patented Tracer system in the Americas. Developed by Kafrit, the Tracer anti-counterfeit system is designed for plastics packaging and other plastic parts. Kafrit is forecasting that by 2020, $284 billion dollars will be spent by government and corporations to combat counterfeiting. Nadav Goldstein, v.p. of business development and innovation for the Kafrit Group expects that the company’s Tracer technology will play an important role in preventing the sale of imitated consumer goods.

Tracer involves the use of chemical-based codes or markers and a user-friendly reader. The chemical-based codes are compounded into masterbatches/concentrates and added to a resin during fabrication into a part or a package. The markers or codes can be used at low concentrations without affecting product properties. The technology offers thousands of codes that can be used in the patented system increasing the security of the marked package or part. In addition, Tracer has the unique ability to provide data embedded or linked to the code like month of production, production location, intended market or country of origin.

Handheld reader devices that “read” marker type and concentrations in the plastic are personalized so that only clients can authenticate its company’s products making it impossible for counterfeiters to imitate. A Blockchain system enables secure tracking and tracing throughout the supply chain, according to Kafrit. The Tracer technology requires no changes in the production process. It can be used in injection molding, all extrusion processes, and blow molding. It is compatible with all plastic production methods and compatible with various additives and all polymers. Tracer is also compliant with industry regulations for food contact, REACH and others.