Cleanroom-Ready Parallel Gripper

Denmark’s OnRobot (U.S. office in Dallas) has launched a cleanroom-ready, IP67-certified, collaborative 2FG7 parallel gripper. The 2FG7 is designed to enable gripping applications at low cost and can reportedly be deployed within minutes. The parallel gripper can handle payloads above 6 kg (13.22 lb), with a maximum payload of 11 kg (24.3 lb). The external grip range goes up to 74 mm (2.91 in.), with a gripping force of between 20-140 N.

OnRobot notes that the 2FG7 is smaller than its RG2 and RG6 grippers, but more powerful. The gripper measures 156 by 158 by 180 mm (6.14 by 6.22 by 7.08 in.), allowing it to function in small work envelopes. The 2FG7 features an electronic motor that allows users to program force, speed and stroke. Finger position resolution is 0.1 mm (0.004 in.), with a gripping time of 200 mm/sec.

The gripper can be integrated with OnRobot’s product range and is also compatible with all major collaborative robots and light industrial robot arms. In addition to being IP67-certified, the 2FG7 has attained ISO Class 5 cleanroom certification. It also complies with ISO/TS 15066 regarding collaborative robot cell risk assessments.

OnRobot’s new 2FG7 gripper is compatible with a wide range of collaborative robots.

