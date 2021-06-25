Expanded Line of Thermoset Elastomers that Process Like Thermoplastics

Customer inquiries and application requirements in growing industrial and consumer markets prompted Avient to launch two new grades within its next-generation Barricade elastomers product line that expand the durometer range, which now spans from 50 to 90 Shore A. More specifically, the new formulations satisfy high-temperature and low compression set performance needs at this broader durometer spectrum.

These crosslinkable elastomers are based on the Fortrex technology licensed from Cooper Standard. These proprietary thermosetting elastomers are touted for processing like thermoplastics and, as such, are offered in pelletized form. They reportedly bridge the gap between traditional TPEs and silicones with improved design flexibility, easier processing, and lighter weight solutions when compared to conventional TPVs, silicones, and thermoset rubbers.



The softest durometer in this product line, the new 50A grade, is said to offer exceptional haptics for enhanced user comfort. It provides a reliable alternative to silicone in a host of consumer applications. At the other end of the spectrum, the 90A grade was added to provide a more rigid material that still offers flexibility in demanding industrial applications. Customizable and colorable, all Barricade elastomers are available globally, including the original 60, 70, and 80 Shore A grades.



Said Matt Mitchell, global marketing director at Avient, “Market and application demands are ever changing, and it’s our responsiveness and deep formulation expertise that help customers meet those challenges head on. This product expansion is an example of our ongoing innovation process focused on solving customer problems with advanced materials science.”