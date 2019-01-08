Extrusion: Terahertz Sensor for Sheet, Webs

Facts Inc.’s new on-line TeraGauge sensor for sheet and web applications offers non-ionizing, non-contact on-line measurement that is said to be completely safe and capable of operating in harsh environments. This sensor reportedly represents a breakthrough in web-gauging technology with precise, repeatable high-speed measurement performance, packaged in a compact single-sided scanner. The Facts Total Gauge Control System seamlessly integrates the TeraGauge gauge and its rugged single-sided measurement platform into a comprehensive, single-window automation solution.

Now, basis weight, density, single and multilayer thickness measurements can be made using the single-sided TeraGauge sensor with an accuracy that is equal to or better than conventional technologies. This new measurement architecture will often replace multiple scanner and sensor configurations, reducing maintenance while improving accuracy and results. TeraGauge measurements are available across a wide product range, including clear and opaque film and sheet; foam products, foam board, foam adhesive, foam plate and cup stock; barrier layer thickness measurement. including individual layer thicknesses; and products with variable mineral filler or pigment content.

FACTS says it can retrofit conventional sensors on current web gauging systems with this technology to provide maximum benefits with minimum disruption. This technology can reduce the measurement payload, rationalize calibration, improve reliability and lower the cost of web gauging maintenance and ownership, says the company. The financial benefits afforded by this unique measurement help reduced scrap and increase quality production, offering a fast return on investment .