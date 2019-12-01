  • PT Youtube
12/1/2019

Heating/Cooling: Temperature Control Offers Non-Ferrous Cast-Bronze Construction

For Conair’s Thermolator TCUs that use water as coolant there is now an optional non-ferrous construction for all wetted parts.

Conair’s Thermolator temperature-control units (TCUs) now offer processors optional non-ferrous construction for all wetted parts, lending them high resistance to corrosion and other problems associated with process water supplies that are untreated, unfiltered or of lower quality.

The new Thermolator non-ferrous option includes a cast-bronze pump volute, heater tube, mixing tube and impeller. Conair says this combination can reportedly deliver longer working life than previous corrosion-resistant Thermolator TCU products. The company says TCUs with non-ferrous construction can be especially helpful for processors using distilled or RO (reverse osmosis) water, which can be aggressive to iron components, or for those who want to reduce overall corrosion levels in their process cooling systems. In particular, Conair believes medical molders could benefit from this design.

Conair Thermolator temperature-control units (TCUs)

Conair’s Thermolator temperature-control units (TCUs) now offer processors optional non-ferrous construction for all wetted parts.

