Heating/Cooling: Temperature Control Unit Meets New Energy Conservation Standards

The new Eco Series temperature control units from Delta T Systems are compliant with the DOE Energy Conservation Standards, which, among other things, regulate industrial pumps and take effect on Jan. 27, 2020. Delta T says these pumps produce higher outputs measured in flow and pressure compared to the existing design. In addition, the energy consumption is significantly reduced. A company spokesperson told Plastics Technology that the Eco Series utilizes a completely new pump design.

The spokesperson said the new pump design creates 50% to 100% more flow at the same pressure point on the pump curve compared to the current design, with water temperatures up to 300F possible. The system also applies a 2-tank design, differing from the current single tank, and can go up to 24kw. A specially designed heat exchanger can be used in the second tank for indirect cooling.

In terms of output, the spokesperson said the first Eco release includes pumps from ¾ to 3 hp. The ¾-hp unit increases output from 50 to 90 GPM, while the 3-hp unit will increase from 75 to 130 GPM. “Due to this higher output, customers can select lower horsepower motors which in turn lowers the energy consumption,” the spokesperson said.

Built-in safety features include a bi-metal switch that protects the heater from overheating, circuit protection for the motor, high-temperature pump seal and a dry-run protection for the heater. Additional design improvements l