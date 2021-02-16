High-Speed Integrated 2D and 3D Measurement System

A 2D inspection machine which reportedly allows manufacturers to simply and quickly verify product quality by performing 2D inspection, CAD comparisons and reverse engineering in seconds, is newly available from Cincinnati-based Exact Metrology. The new Planar, which is manufactured by U.K.’s InspecVision, represented here by Exact Metrology, is said to be ideal for shop floor use, requires minimal operator input and increases production throughput across a wide range of applications.

Such applications include flat and folded/formed sheet metal components, plastic gaskets and seals, laminations, O-rings, paper acetate and electronic drawings and other opaque and semi-transparent flat materials. A standard feature on every Planar system is 2D reverse engineering, allowing for existing parts to be quickly reverse engineered, creating dxf or dwg CAD files. The software allows the user to edit and clean the data such as standardization of hole sizes and clean edges and eliminates the need for hand measurement and CAD programming.

Physical plastic parts or even paper, acetate or electronic image files can be reverse engineered to create CAD files. Furthermore, reverse engineering processes can also be carried out in 3D using optional 3D modules. For full 3D capability, users simply add Opti-Scan 3D, while the SurfScan module extends Planar to 2.5D. Opti-Scan 3D is a non-contact white light scanning system that uses a high-speed, high-resolution camera and an LED DLP projector to scan the surfaces of an object. Patterns of light are beamed from the projector onto the part, recorded by the camera and used to create a 3D point cloud of the scanned surface. The Opti-Scan 3D outputs the ultra-high resolution points into a number of different file types which can be used in virtually any 3D inspection or reverse engineering software package.

SurfScan integrates seamlessly with the Planar 2D automatic inspection software to allow accurate inspection of both the part’s 2D shape and its 2.5D features with a single click. The SurfScan is a high resolution projector which mounts onto the existing Planar vertical column. The projector shines structured light on the part which is then imaged by the Planar’s camera to create a 3D scan of the upper surface of the part. The point clouds created by the system can then be loaded into free and readily available 3D inspection software for comparison against a 3D solid CAD model. Point clouds are also compatible with Geomagic Control, Control X, Polyworks, etc.

InspecVision Planar offers fully automated one click inspection with machine sizes ranging from 500m to 3000mm. The machine is scratch resistant, features no moving parts, has simple calibration and minimal maintenance, requires minimal training and reportedly offers rapid return on investment.