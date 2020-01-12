Injection Molding: Largest Wittmann Robot Yet Handles 100 kg

The biggest Cartesian robot yet built by Wittmann Battenfeld is molding waste bins at Belli in Bellignat, France. The model W873XL was chosen because of its demolding (“X”) stroke of 3 meters (3.28 ft) and ability to heft parts weighing up to 100 kg (220 lb). With that large demolding stroke, says Belli general manager Eric Chanal, “We don’t have to work with only partial mold openings.” He also notes that replacing the six-axis articulated robot previously used for this application frees up much more floor space for palletizing. And the Wittmann robot uses grippers that handle large parts with less extraction time. “Last, but not least, we are really fond of the Wittmann TeachBox console, because of its usability, making faultless robot programming so easy.”

The customized design of this robot was adapted by Wittmann Battenfeld from its standard W873 model. Belli is so happy with this unit that it plans to order an even bigger robot.