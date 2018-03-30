Injection Molding: Negri Bossi Launches New All-Electric Generation at NPE2018

Related Suppliers Negri Bossi North America

Continuing the trend toward revving up all-electric machines for high-speed packaging and medical markets, Negri Bossi North America, New Castle, Del., is introducing its fourth-generation all-electric machines, the Nova eT series, at NPE2018 this month in Orlando, Fla. The showpiece is a 180-metric-ton model molding four food-container lids with in-mold labeling (IML) in 3 sec, using a side-entry robot from sister company Sytrama (also with offices in New Castle).

Relatively few details were available at press time before the show. The Nova eT series ranges from 50 to 350 m.t. It has a new-generation Tactum touchscreen control that accepts multi-touch gestures such as swipe and scroll. Its Smart Flex 2 toggle clamp has a new geometry designed specifically for electric actuation. Multicolor injection options are available with additional, all-electric injection units. Negri Bossi claims energy savings of up to 80% compared with conventional hydraulic drives.