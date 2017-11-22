Related Suppliers Eastman Chemical Co.

A new engineering bioplastic, which falls in the family of cellulosic knowns as cellulose acetate propionate (CAP), boasts a significantly higher heat deflection temperature (HDT) than standard CAP, making it more dimensionally stable and creep resistant. New Treva from Eastman Chemical, Kingsport, Tenn., also possesses much higher modulus and strength values, parallel to those of other engineering thermoplastics. It also shares many of the exceptional properties of standard CAP, such as excellent chemical resistance and low birefringence.

Eastman recently received the USDA Certified Bioabased Product Label for Treva from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s BioPreferred program. The certification verified that Treva GC6011 has a biobase content of 45% and Treva GC60121 has a biobase content of 42%. Free of BPA and phthalates, TREVA stands up better than other engineering thermoplastics to some of the harshest chemicals including skin oils, sunscreens and household cleaners, according to Eastman. In addition, this material does not exhibit the rainbow effect some plastics experience with polarized light, improving the user experience with electronic device screens. Its attributes make it well suited for use in eyeglass frames, wearable electronics, headphones, electronic displays and housings, automotive interior components and other applications with demanding sustainability and performance requirements.