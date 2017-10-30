New Blue Plastics Pigment Stays Cool

Related Topics: Additives

A brand-new blue pigment is based on a new chemistry that expands the range of colors that stay cooler when exposed to the sun—ideal for building materials. Blue 10G513 from Shepherd Color Co., The, Cincinnati, comes from the company’s licensing of what is described as groundbreaking “YinMn Blue” technology from Oregon State University.

Shepherd Color was granted a Low Volume Exemption (LVE) from the U.S. EPA so this pigment can be used in plastics and coatings. The high temperature calcination production process for this pigment is said to make Blue 10G513 highly inert, which results in excellent weathering properties. It is very IR-reflective and extremely opaque in the visible and UV parts of the solar spectrum. For plastics, it offers high-temperature stability, high opacity, and a unique color shade.