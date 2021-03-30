Recycled-Content TPEs for Overmolding Globally Expanded

A global expansion of the reSound R portfolio of post-industrial (PIR) and post-consumer recycled (PCR) content TPEs for overmolding from Avient, Avon Lake, Ohio, is underway. The portfolio includes grades for applications such as footwear, consumer electronics and personal care.

▪ In North America, Avient is launching an additional reSound R recycled content TPE grade for PC, ABS, and PC/ABS overmolding. The grade contains 30% PIR content at 80 Shore A hardness and is compatible with consumer electronics applications such as phone cases.

▪ In Asia, an expanded reSound R range now includes three PIR grades for PC, ABS, and PC/ABS overmolding and seven PCR grades for overmolding on to PP. The PIR grades are formulated with 20% to 60% recycled content and the PCR grades contain 9% to 39% recycled food packaging.

▪ In Europe, new patent-pending grades are formulated using recovered materials such as recycled PP, recycled oil, and recycled glass filler. Utilizing this combination of recovered materials, Avient is able to increase the overall percentage of recycled content in these grades to over 80%.



These European grades include a blend of both PIR and PCR content, and are available in 30, 50 and 70 Shore A hardness levels. Suitable for overmolding onto PP, the new TPEs have comparable performance to prime grades, and can replace them in typical applications for lawn & garden, outdoor high performance, personal care, footwear, office supplies, houseware durables, and automotive industries.



Said Matt Mitchell, global marketing director for Avient’s specialty engineered materials, “With our global customers’ ever-increasing focus on achieving a circular economy, we’ve responded by utilizing innovative materials from local recycling streams. These developments are part of our ongoing commitment to expand our sustainability portfolio and help customers in all regions meet their sustainability goals.”