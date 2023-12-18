Ribbon Blenders Boost Powder Blending Efficiency, Safety
Solid double ribbon agitator is well suited for center discharge.
The Ross Model 42N-18SS ribbon blender is crafted from type 316 stainless steel with interior surfaces polished to a 150-grit finish for easy cleaning. With a maximum working capacity of 18 ft3, the pictured blender is direct driven by a 10-hp gearmotor for processing materials with a bulk density of up to 60 lb/ft3.
The agitator is a solid double ribbon design, well suited for center discharge, with internal flanges welded to shaft stub ends and a heavy-duty antifriction bearing on the non-driven end. A two-piece safety grating with ½" diameter perforations ensure safe operation, while the split folding covers are open. A spray bar with fan-type spray nozzles is installed on the trough via sanitary tri-clamp connections for liquid additions.
The blender is operated from a 4" color touchscreen which includes a cycle timer, start/stop, forward/reverse and speed controls. The finished product is discharged through a pneumatically-operated 4" dust-tight knife gate valve.
