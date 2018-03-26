Solving the Puzzle of LSR Molding

Related Suppliers Milacron Plastics Technologies

A 16-cavity mold is running LSR puzzle pieces in a Roboshot 140 all-electric machine at the Milacron booth. The machine is outfitted with an “Enhanced LSR Package” that includes a special Milacron screw and barrel with water jackets, vacuum pump, and water regulator. All of these components are retrofittable to standard Milacron-Fanuc Roboshot presses. The puzzle is molded in a 40-sec cycle and automatically demolded and packaged in a bag for visitors to take away.