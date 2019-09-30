Thermoforming: Flexible Steel-Rule Die Former

WM Thermoforming Machines will roll out the Flex 92 at K 2019 this month, billing it as steel-rule-die machine designed to provide the thermoformers the industry’s most-flexible machinery platform. Flexibility features include:
- The ability for thermoformers to use one machine for a wide range of molds without the need for major mold modifications.
- Movable clamping frame, plug assist and electrical driven ejector.
- New steel-rule die technology improving parallelism stability, cutting resolution and increasing steel rule die life.
- Remote Machine Viewer interface , which allows real-time remote monitoring of the machine’s functions via smart phone, tablet or PC.
At the show, the machine ran PP sheet in a 24-cavity mold supplied by Marbach.
As a result of an agreement made earlier this year, WM machines are available in North America from SencorpWhite.
