Tooling: Compact Identification Stamps

In addition to date and batch identification, plastics products increasingly require additional information on food safety, recyclability and CE marking. Hasco’s identification stamps—Z4880/, Z4881/, Z4882/ and Z4883/—offer clear, direct and permanent identification of injection molded parts.

The compact stamps, which are available for the standard international food, recycling and CE symbols, are engraved and can be mounted by a 10 degree insertion bevel that permits an interlocking connection via a mounting thread. The standardized components can be changed quickly and easily, according to Hasco. The corrosion-resistant stainless steel 1.4112 promises a long service life.