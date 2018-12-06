ADG Solutions Hires New Inside Sales Rep

ADG Solutions has hired Danyelle Dawkins to handle inside sales.

ADG Solutions has hired Danyelle Dawkins to handle inside sales. In her role she will prepare the quotations, manage the order follow up, assist with trade show participation and provide support to the sales team. She has more than 18 years of experience directly related to sales, business development, lead generation, marketing, operations and management. Her previous experience includes large tradeshow account management and events.

“To help support our recent growth, I’m so pleased to add Danyelle to our team – her experience and dedication will help us ensure our customers get the highest level of support and service,” says Sandy Guthrie, president of ADG Solutions.

