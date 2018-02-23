Get into the Zone: Re|focus

At NPE2018, the new Re|focus Zone displays the latest trends in sustainable solutions and green manufacturing. Something new to look for in the Re|focus Zone is the Sustainability Lounge, a space to learn about PLASTICS and how companies can get involved in the sustainable initiatives they offer.

The Re|focus Zone at NPE2018 is featuring the latest technologies and trends in recycling and sustainability, including green manufacturing, innovations in bioplastics, chemical recycling, and solvent extraction.

This year, NPE2018 introduces the Re|focus Zone, a special area on the show floor dedicated to sustainable solutions. “The Re|focus Zone is new to NPE this year, but recycling and sustainability are not new to the plastics industry,” says Glenn Anderson, NPE2018 Chairman and v.p., Strategic Account Development for Milacron. “All aspects of recycling will be on display by exhibitors from 13 countries.”

This 10,600 net ft2 space showcases the latest trends in green manufacturing, including additives that increase purity in “upcycling” materials, innovations in bioplastics, increased use of chemical recycling, and emerging trends in solvent extraction.

The Re|focus Zone stems from the sustainability-focused Zero Waste Zone that was introduced at NPE2015, and it is held in conjunction with the annual Re|focus Sustainability and Recycling Summit, one of nine specialized education programs at NPE2018. The idea, according to Ashley Hood-Morley, director of sustainability for the Plastics Industry Association, is that attendees can go to the educational sessions to learn about new sustainable technology, and then visit the Re|focus Zone to talk to experts on whatever topic they are interested in.

Something new to look for in the Re|focus Zone is the Sustainability Lounge, a space to learn about PLASTICS and how companies can get involved in the sustainable initiatives they offer. There will also be meeting spaces, demonstrations, and a cash bar in this area for attendees to take advantage of.

“With all of those options for learning, networking, or just finding time to relax off the show floor, there’s a reason for everyone who attends to NPE to visit the Re|focus Zone at some point throughout the week—or maybe even a few times—and leave feeling refreshed and inspired,” says Hood-Morley. “PLASTICS hopes this zone will reinforce the sustainability benefits and opportunities presented by plastic materials, generating new ideas for how our industry can bring sustainability to the entire plastics supply chain.”